VWC Recognized by Professional Grounds Management Society

Assistant Director of Physical Plant Operations, Mike Rigby, Accepts 2016 Green Star Award

News Release | October 28, 2016

By Laynee H. Timlin

Virginia Wesleyan College has once again been recognized by the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) with an Honor Award for Grounds Management Excellence in its 2016 Green Star Awards competition. The College has been acknowledged for exceptional maintenance of its 300-acre campus in the University and College Grounds category.



Mike Rigby, Virginia Wesleyan’s Assistant Director of Physical Plant Operations, Grounds and Housekeeping, accepted the award on behalf of the College during the annual PGMS School of Grounds Management held Oct. 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky. PGMS Past President John Doiron presented the award. The Green Star Awards program brings national recognition to grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence and complements other national award programs that recognize landscape design and construction.



This is the fourth consecutive year that Virginia Wesleyan has earned a Green Star Award. Dr. Scott D. Miller, President of the College, says, “The outstanding efforts of our entire grounds crew help us present Virginia Wesleyan College in the best possible light, and we are all proud to call this beautiful campus home.”