Virginia Wesleyan Hosts Final Meeting of C4 Consortium

A grant from the Teagle Foundation enables pursuit of a more compelling curriculum

February 8, 2017

Faculty representatives from four institutions of higher education gathered at Virginia Wesleyan January 29-31 for the fourth and final meeting of the Teagle C4 Consortium. The Consortium is a partnership among three private colleges and one university in pursuit of creating a more coherent and intentional curriculum with goals, pathways, and outcomes that are clear to students and other constituencies. The work of the C4 Consortium, comprised of faculty from Davis and Elkins College, Eckerd College, Shenandoah University and Virginia Wesleyan College, has been supported by Teagle Foundation funding in the amount of $280,000 for over 30 months (January 2015 through June 2017).

The program for January’s Consortium meeting at VWC included featured speakers Linda Nilson (Aligning Curricular Design and Classroom Learning) and Paul Gaston (The Coherence Agenda). In addition, there were presentations from each campus and final project outcomes and impacts on the curriculum, faculty governance, and student learning were shared. Marty Sharpe, featured facilitator, led a focused discussion on project effectiveness, impacts, and lessons learned. There was also a conversation with Madeleine Green, Teagle Foundation Senior Program Consultant, who has provided feedback to the Corsortium throughout the process. At this final meeting, the group planned next steps for the grant’s completion, assessment, final report and other projects for the future.

Since the grant’s inception, the C4 Consortium has sought to answer, individually and collectively, three overarching questions that focused on a coherence agenda, purposive faculty governance, and the value-added partnership. Each institution in the Consortium has developed and implemented a major curricular reform initiative as part of this process. Though each has approached comprehensive curricular reform in different ways, all have involved systemic institution-wide change and have emphasized high-impact practices.

Support from the grant has enabled Davis & Elkins College to refashion the curriculum so that there are now clear major pathways from freshman year to degree completion. Eckerd College’s focus has been on the diffusion across the curriculum of innovative forms of outward-facing student work such as digital portfolios and the development of assessment processes for Writing Intensive and Reflective Service Learning courses. Shenandoah University is restructuring its general education curriculum toward a more broadly integrated, thematic program, enhancing interconnectedness among faculty and creating vibrant linkages between the University and the community.

Virginia Wesleyan College’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) emphasized the expansion of student participation in study away, undergraduate research, and internships. The Teagle grant has enabled VWC to restructure the curriculum around these high impact practices, engage in curricular mapping and initiate a pathways program that results in culminating experiences and connects students to career opportunities. The College is also undertaking general studies reform and the creation of institutional learning outcomes that will bring additional coherence to these efforts.

During the last two years, members of the C4 Consortium have convened at Eckerd College (March 2015), Davis & Elkins College (October 2015), and Shenandoah University (April 2016)—after having met originally in a pre-grant planning session at Virginia Wesleyan in June 2014. Consortium meetings have featured presentations by some of the nation’s leading reformers in higher education, including. Robert Zemsky, George Kuh, Tia Brown McNair, and Josipa Roksa.

In the next few months, the grant partners anticipate additional collaborative presentations and publications and all of the C4 institutions will be represented at the Teagle Foundation meeting in New York in April 2017.