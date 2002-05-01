Virginia Wesleyan Announces Ninth Class for Athletic Hall of Fame

Share this Story

Five inductees to be honored during a special ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2017

News Release | December 9, 2016

Virginia Wesleyan College has selected the ninth class of its Athletic Hall of Fame. Members will be inducted during a special ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Established in March 2008, the Athletic Hall of Fame honors those who, by outstanding achievement in athletics, by service to athletics, or through significant contributions to athletics, have made lasting contributions to Virginia Wesleyan College's intercollegiate athletic program. Members of the ninth class represent the best of the best from Virginia Wesleyan's athletic history.



Members of the ninth class represent the best of the best from Virginia Wesleyan’s athletic history. The five inductees for 2017 are Rebecca Leedom Bradford '10 – Volleyball (2007-2010), Cara N. Byrd '06 – Field Hockey (2003-06), Christine M. Clancy Davis '07 – Field Hockey and Women’s Lacrosse (2003-07), Gary DePalma – Men’s Soccer (1994-1997) and Megan Parris '06 – Women’s Lacrosse and Women’s Soccer (2002-05).

“We are proud to welcome this distinguished class of individuals into this year's hall of fame,” said Virginia Wesleyan College President Scott D. Miller. “These Marlins stand out not only for their accomplishments, but for their hard work and determination—qualities we want to highlight for future generations.”

Below are brief biographies of members of the ninth class who will be permanently recognized in the Athletic Hall of Fame installation, which is located adjacent to the entrance of the Jane P. Batten Student Center.

Rebecca Leedom Bradford ’10

Volleyball (2007-10) Rebecca Leedom Bradford is No. 1 in VWC history in kills by a first year (331) and digs by a first year (427). She is tied for No. 3 in kills in a match (24) and in a season (402) and No. 5 in kills during a career (1,030). During her career, she was named All-State in 2008 and 2009, All-State Rookie of the Year in 2007, All-ODAC in 2007-09, ODAC Rookie of the Year in 2007 (only one in program history), and ODAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2008 and 2009 (one of only two in VWC history). She also received the Marjorie Berkley Award, which is awarded by the conference to athletes who exhibit the highest athletic, academic, and extracurricular acheivements. Bradford is the only Marlin to get academic All-District honors twice in 2008 and 2009. Rebecca lives in Chesapeake with her husband, Jeff ’05, and their children.

Cara N. Byrd ’06

Field Hockey (2003-06) Cara Byrd is No. 1 in VWC history in goals during a season (17) and points scored in a season (46). She ranks No. 2 in assists in a season (12), assists in a career (33), points scored in a career (107), shots in a season (81) and tied for No. 2 in most assists in a game (3). She is also No. 3 for shots in a career (231) and goals in a career (37). During her career, she was named All-American (2004), All-Region (2004), All-State (2004-05) and All-ODAC (2004-05). Byrd ranked in the top 20 nationally in assists and points in 2004. She helped guide VWC to a four-year record of 55-22 overall, 29-6 against ODAC competition and to two NCAA berths. The 2003 team set program records with an 18-2 overall finish and 9-0 in the ODAC. Byrd lives in Suffolk and works for the Suffolk Public Schools in the alternative education program.

Christine M. Clancy Davis ’07

Field Hockey and Women’s Lacrosse (2003-07) In field hockey, Chrissy Clancy Davis is No. 1 in in VWC history in points scored in a career (150), goals in a career (57), shots in a career with (286), shots in a season (83) and assists in a career (36). She ranks No. 2 in goals per game (4), goals per season (16), and points scored per season (41). During her career, she was named to the national All-Rookie Team (2003), All-Region (2004-05), All-State (2003, 2005-06) and a four-year All-ODAC honoree (2003-06). Davis was recognized as the ODAC Rookie of the Year (2003). She led VWC to a four-year record of 58-21 overall, 29-5 in the ODAC, including regular season No. 1 finishes in 2003 and 2005, an ODAC title in 2004, and NCAA tournament berths in 2003 and 2004. In Women’s Lacrosse, Davis played in 52 games, scored 75 goals, 27 assists and 102 points, recorded 181 ground balls and 30 draw control wins. She set a VWC single-game record for ground balls (13). She was named All-ODAC in 2006. Davis lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and three children. She is a uniformed officer of the United States Secret Service.

Gary W. DePalma

Men’s Soccer (1994-97) Gary DePalma is No. 4 in VWC history in career assists (29) and in career shots (272). During his career, he was named two-time All-American (1995 and 1997), All-Region (1995-97), ODAC Player of the Year in 1995 and 1997, and a four-year All-ODAC honoree (1994-97). From 1999 to 2006, DePalma had an extensive professional outdoor and indoor soccer career. Highlights include playing for the indoor soccer team Detroit Rockers of the National Professional Soccer League where he was honored as Rookie of the Year (1999-2000). He won the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL) championship in 2002 while playing for the Philadelphia Kixx. He was also named a MISL All-Star in 2002. DePalma lives in State College, Pennsylvania, with his wife and three children. He is the Technical Director of the Celtic SC youth soccer club and runs a custom furniture business.

Megan E. Parris ’06

Women’s Lacrosse and Women’s Soccer (2002-05) Megan Parris is No. 2 in VWC history in points in a career (308) and shots per game (16). She ranks tied for No. 2 in ground balls in a game (11); No. 3 in most goals in a game (8), goals in a career (204), assists in a career (104), most points in a game (12), No. 4 and 5 in goals in a season (66, 65); and No. 4 in assists in a season (39), points in a season (105) and shots in a career (431). She ranked No. 3 nationally in points total (2005) with 6.15 points per game average. During her career, she was named All-American (2003 and 2005), All-Region (2003 and 2005), All-State (2004-05) and a four-year All-ODAC honoree (2002-05). She helped steer VWC to a 48-21 overall record and a 23-9 conference tally, yielding four consecutive winning seasons and an appearance in the ODAC Championship match in 2004. Parris works for Showtime Networks, Inc. in New York City.

For more information about Virginia Wesleyan College Athletics, visit www.vwcathletics.com, or contact Cody Clifton, sports information director, at cclifton@vwc.edu 757.455.3393.

For more information about the Athletic Hall of Fame, visit www.vwc.edu/hof or contact Suzanne Savage, Associate Vice President for Advancement, at ssavage@vwc.edu or 757.233.8736.