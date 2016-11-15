The Power of Philanthropy
Marlin Magazine Special Edition Winter 2016
Featured News | November 15, 2016
We are pleased to share our special philanthropy-themed edition of Marlin Magazine along with Virginia Wesleyan College's 2015-2016 Annual Report. Check out this edition's feature stories:
Cover Story: Power of Philanthropy
Greer Environmental Sciences Center Moves Indoors
Virginia Wesleyan Celebrates Inaugural Founders Day
Fundraising Continues for the Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
VWC 2020: Pathway to Prominence (The Campaign for Virginia Wesleyan College)
Baseball Field Named in Honor of Kenneth R. Perry
Oxford Village to Add Housing, Honor Wesley
Virginia Wesleyan College Annual Report 2015-2016
Thank you for reading this special edition of Marlin Magazine! Be sure to pass along your favorite articles to family, friends, and fellow Virginia Wesleyan supporters. Visit us often in person and online, and please consider a year-end tax-deductible gift to The Excellence Fund or any of VWC's funding priorities at www.vwc.edu/giveonline.