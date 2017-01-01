Love is in the Air at Virginia Wesleyan College

Share this Story

Alumni Relations launches new campaign on Valentine's Day

On February 14, the Office of Alumni Relations launched “I Love VWC,” a new tradition of celebration and giving back for Virginia Wesleyan alumni. With this new tradition comes a new opportunity for alumni to make a gift to the College, participate in alumni events, and submit photos to stay connected.

“This year, you can make a gift to an area of the College you love,” says Executive Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations Lori McCarel ’94. “We’re encouraging all of our alumni to get involved and join the VWC community in showing their love for the College.”

McCarel says that, according to U.S. News & World Report, the percentage of alumni who give back to their alma mater is the only measure of alumni satisfaction considered when compiling their annual list of top U.S. colleges. Gifts from alumni to areas they wish to support or to The Excellence Fund, provide students with hands-on, experiential learning opportunities like under graduate research, study-away, and internships.

To increase alumni participation in giving, the Virginia Wesleyan College Alumni Council challenges fellow alumni to make a gift in the amount of their reunion year (i.e. $20.16) by Spring Alumni Weekend, scheduled for April 7-8. All gifts up to a total of $6,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the James W. Perkins Memorial Trust.

The new “I Love VWC” campaign also encourages alumni to participate in alumni events. The upcoming Spring Alumni Weekend brings a wealth of activities to campus. Returning alumni can participate in campus tours, including a tour of the new Greer Environmental Sciences Center, Alumni Games and an Alumni Social at Chick’s Oyster Bar. They will also have opportunities to be a part of VWC Day, an open house that welcomes prospective students and their families to campus, and participate in the College’s 35th Annual Seafood Party in the Dell.

Finally, the new campaign encourages alumni to share photos of their time at Virginia Wesleyan or of their current Marlin pride—in the office, at home, or while traveling. Fellow Marlins will enjoy reminiscing and reconnecting with former classmates. Photo submissions will be part of a Marlin photo collage revealed and prominently displayed during the 35th Annual Seafood Party in the Dell.

Learn more about “I Love VWC” by visiting http://www.vwc.edu/alumni-a-friends/i-love-vwc.php.