Honoring Our Veterans

Campus community salutes the service of veterans with a special ceremony and honor tree

Featured News | November 11, 2016

By Laynee H. Timlin

The campus community honors military veterans this week. A military h onor tree adorned with colorful ribbons stands in the Jane P. Batten Student Center as a tribute to our troops and symbol of the tremendous gratitude to those who have served our country. Students, faculty and staff have tied the ribbons to show appreciation for the dedicated service of the women and men in our Armed Forces.

The tree is just one of the ways that the VWC Veterans Benefits Office and the College’s Veterans Committee have planned to provide opportunities for the campus community to demonstrate their gratitude for the 65 current students who are veterans and all of those who have served our country for the cause of peace and freedom around the world.

On Friday, November 11, at 1:30 p.m., a Veterans Day ceremony on the campus lawn and memorial garden in front of the VWC Veterans Memorial Monument brings the community together to hear military veterans, all members of the staff and student body, share their experiences. The Virginia Wesleyan Chorale will also perform and the program will conclude with a prayer of thanksgiving. A reception in the Barclay Sheaks Gallery will immediately follow the ceremony.

The VWC Veterans Memorial was created three years ago to honor members of the Virginia Wesleyan College family who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It was envisioned as a space where people can gather in fellowship or for quiet reflection. Students, faculty and staff were involved in the planning for the memorial including students enrolled in a business management course at VWC who were charged with the beautification of the area surrounding the stone marker. The official dedication was held on November 11, 2013.

Virginia Wesleyan College is committed to supporting veterans. In 2013, U.S. News and World Report selected Virginia Wesleyan as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the country for service members. A participant in the Yellow Ribbon Program and recognized as a Military Friendly School by G.I. Jobs magazine, VWC offers a full range of veterans support services—from financial aid benefits and early registration opportunities to counseling and career services. Veterans play a unique role in the life of Virginia Wesleyan College and are a vital component of our campus community. They contribute valuable insight and leadership skills and enhance the educational experience for those around them.

Virginia Wesleyan's VA Certifying Official and Financial Aid Counselor Melanie Monk says, “We are honored to recognize all those who have served our country, on Veterans Day and every day.”