Grand Opening for Center for Innovative Teaching and Engaged Learning (INTEL)

Share this Story

New space in the Batten Center provides opportunities for technological innovation and wireless collaboration

Featured News | December 16, 2016

By Laynee H. Timlin

On December 12, a grand opening event marked the formal introduction of the physical space for the Center for Innovative Teaching and Engaged Learning (INTEL). The newly designed space is located in the Jane P. Batten Student Center (Room 22), next to the Business Office. The event offered the campus community a time to visit the Center and learn about the technological opportunities the space provides while enjoying delicious food and good cheer.

The Center for INTEL's mission is to provide leadership and support for new academic initiatives and faculty development that promotes VWC’s strategic institutional commitments to students' intellectual inquiry, active learning and civic engagement. The new space was envisioned several years ago when the plan for INTEL was first launched. It now provides an environment to directly support the priorities and actions articulated in VWC 2020: Pathway to Prominence: The Strategic Plan for Virginia Wesleyan College, 2014-2020, specifically Strategic Priority #2: Innovative Teaching.

The freshly designed infrastructure offers an innovative work space, equipped with a 60” interactive wall display, Solstice Pod collaborative system, Skype-ready technology and a Kapp Intelligent Whiteboard. During the grand opening, Chief Technology Officer Robert Leitgeb demonstrated the use of Office 365/One Drive for those attending. In addition, Senior Technologist and IT Project Manager John Aird provided expertise on the use of wireless collaboration devices. Faculty interested in engaging their students in these technologies and others can book the space for use with their classes or for webinars, collaborative meetings and events. To reserve the space, email Associate Dean of INTEL Denise Wilkinson at dwilkinson@vwc.edu.

The VWC INTEL Committee, who were on hand to greet guests and answer questions, hosted the grand opening. Members of the Committee (pictured above) are: (front row l-r) Robin Takacs, Director of Instructional Technology; Lisa Lyon Payne, Associate Professor of Communications; Diane Hotaling, Director of Community Service; (back row l-r) Kevin Kittredge, Professor of Chemistry; Paul Ewell, Associate Professor of Management, Business and Economics; Denise Wilkinson, Professor of Mathematics and Associate Dean of INTEL; Gabriela Martorell, Associate Professor of Psychology; and Deirdre Gonsalves-Jackson, Associate Professor of Biology.

For more information about the Center for INTEL visit www.vwc.edu/INTEL.