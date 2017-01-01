Fall 2016 Scholar Athletes Honored

Share this Story

President's and Dean's List students named at State Farm Scholar Athlete Recognition ceremony Feb. 18

Virginia Wesleyan athletes were honored for their academic accomplishments this past Saturday, February 18, during a special State Farm/VWC Scholar-Athlete Recognition ceremony in the Convocation Center inside the Jane P. Batten Student Center.



The scholar-athletes recognized were those who are a member of at least one NCAA Division III athletic team at VWC and who were named to the President’s List or the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester. The President’s List is awarded to students earning a 4.0 GPA and Dean’s List is awarded to students who earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Both indicate a careful balance among course work, co-curricular activities and athletics.



State Farm partnered with Virginia Wesleyan College to sponsor the Scholar-Athlete Recognition. State Farm agents Larry Akers, Rhonda Floasin, Pierre Granger, Jessica Hester, and Joe Query made this possible, and the College thanks them for their continued support of Marlin athletics.



State Farm/VWC Scholar-Athlete honorees for the fall 2016 semester are as follows:



President's List Scholar-Athletes

Andreas Combos Mathematics, Men's Tennis

Shae Geary Criminal Justice, Women's Soccer

Megan Gerhart Biology, Women's Soccer

Abigail Horgan Psychology/Theatre, Women's Tennis

Trevor Maloney Biology/Pre-Med, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field

Kellen Phillips Biology, Women's Basketball

Kennedy Skala Education, Women's Soccer

Jordan Sprouse Math, Baseball



Dean's List Scholar-Athletes

Seth Antozzi Mathematics, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field

Ryan Applewhite Business, Women's Soccer

Amanda Archer Communication, Softball

Kollin Baer Individualized Studies, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field

Elizabeth Bailey Recreation and Leisure Studies, Softball

Amanda Baxter Business, Women's Soccer

Ashley Bologna International Studies/Political Science, Volleyball

Jacklyn Cheely Sociology/Philosophy, Women's Tennis

David Cockerill Business, Men's Golf

Taylor Coutts Biology, Women's Soccer

Joshua Davis Art, Men's Lacrosse

Julia Downing History, Women's Soccer

Justin Erby Business, Baseball

Taylor Erby Business, Baseball

Joseph Fairbanks Criminal Justice, Tennis

Caleb Freeman Biology, Men's Soccer

Rachel Fuller Biology, Women's Lacrosse

Brandon Gilchrist Computer Science, Men's Track

Connor Graham Business, Baseball

Tiffani Gregory Comprehensive Liberal Studies, Cheerleading

Doneisha Hall Individualized Studies, Volleyball

Jayla Harris Business, Women's Basketball

Cory Hilliard Business, Men's Lacrosse

Jason Hoernke Criminal Justice, Men's Soccer

Caitlyn Hogge Art/Psychology, Field Hockey

Kerstin Holman English/Theatre, Women's Tennis

Hanna Hull Individualized Studies, Softball

Wade Jernigan Mathematics, Men's Track

Catalina Jones Biology, Field Hockey

Brendan Kelleher Criminal Justice/Political Science, Men's Tennis

Matthew Kirkbride Business, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field

Amy Large Interdivisional Studies, Softball

Emily Latimer Biology, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field

Marie Lerch Criminal Justice/Political Science, Women's Lacrosse

Taylor Marshall Elementary Education, Field Hockey

Tanner Martin Business/German Studies, Men's Soccer

Stephanie McDermott History/Social Science, Cheerleading

Madelyn McMurry Business, Volleyball

Christopher McTague Computer Science, Men's Lacrosse

Monika Metro Biology, Women's Soccer

Ann Marie Moffett Individualized Studies, Women's Soccer

Jake Morgan Criminal Justice, Men's Tennis

Austin Obenour Individualized Studies, Baseball

Dustin Ogburn Math, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field

Alana Peters Communication, Softball

Zachary Peters Communication, Men's Lacrosse

Emma Phillips Education, Women's Cross Country

Emilee Pierson History, Volleyball

Jacob Pilarski Individualized Studies, Baseball

William Richardson Biology, Men's Soccer

Kathleen Roberts Political Science, Women's Soccer

Steven Roberts Mathematics, Men's Lacrosse

Kristina Sabelstrom Earth and Environmental Science, Women's Soccer

Madison Sanders Individualized Studies, Women's Soccer

Megan Schallock Business/Recreation and Leisure Studies, Women's Lacrosse

Kristina Scott Individualized Studies, Volleyball

Megan Sherman Individualized Studies, Women's Basketball

Colleen Smith Recreation and Leisure Studies, Volleyball

Madelyn Starr Psychology, Volleyball

Melissa Stroup Psychology, Field Hockey

Alyssa Taylor Individualized Studies, Volleyball

Emily Taylor Biology, Women's Soccer

Dillon Thompson Recreation and Leisure Studies, Men's Soccer

Zoe Traficante Mathematics, Women's Soccer

Alexia Vassiliadis Mathematics, Women's Soccer

Emma Walsh Special Education, Field Hockey

Michael Ward Individualized Studies, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field

Bennett Wiley International Studies, Men's Soccer

Kwonsha Washington Psychology, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field

Taylor Wilhelm Business, Field Hockey

Ashley Winslow Business, Women's Lacrosse

Rebecca Winlsow Psychology, Women's Lacrosse