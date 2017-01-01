Fall 2016 Scholar Athletes Honored
President's and Dean's List students named at State Farm Scholar Athlete Recognition ceremony Feb. 18
Virginia Wesleyan athletes were honored for their academic accomplishments this past Saturday, February 18, during a special State Farm/VWC Scholar-Athlete Recognition ceremony in the Convocation Center inside the Jane P. Batten Student Center.
The scholar-athletes recognized were those who are a member of at least one NCAA Division III athletic team at VWC and who were named to the President’s List or the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester. The President’s List is awarded to students earning a 4.0 GPA and Dean’s List is awarded to students who earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Both indicate a careful balance among course work, co-curricular activities and athletics.
State Farm partnered with Virginia Wesleyan College to sponsor the Scholar-Athlete Recognition. State Farm agents Larry Akers, Rhonda Floasin, Pierre Granger, Jessica Hester, and Joe Query made this possible, and the College thanks them for their continued support of Marlin athletics.
State Farm/VWC Scholar-Athlete honorees for the fall 2016 semester are as follows:
President's List Scholar-Athletes
Andreas Combos Mathematics, Men's Tennis
Shae Geary Criminal Justice, Women's Soccer
Megan Gerhart Biology, Women's Soccer
Abigail Horgan Psychology/Theatre, Women's Tennis
Trevor Maloney Biology/Pre-Med, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Kellen Phillips Biology, Women's Basketball
Kennedy Skala Education, Women's Soccer
Jordan Sprouse Math, Baseball
Dean's List Scholar-Athletes
Seth Antozzi Mathematics, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Ryan Applewhite Business, Women's Soccer
Amanda Archer Communication, Softball
Kollin Baer Individualized Studies, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Elizabeth Bailey Recreation and Leisure Studies, Softball
Amanda Baxter Business, Women's Soccer
Ashley Bologna International Studies/Political Science, Volleyball
Jacklyn Cheely Sociology/Philosophy, Women's Tennis
David Cockerill Business, Men's Golf
Taylor Coutts Biology, Women's Soccer
Joshua Davis Art, Men's Lacrosse
Julia Downing History, Women's Soccer
Justin Erby Business, Baseball
Taylor Erby Business, Baseball
Joseph Fairbanks Criminal Justice, Tennis
Caleb Freeman Biology, Men's Soccer
Rachel Fuller Biology, Women's Lacrosse
Brandon Gilchrist Computer Science, Men's Track
Connor Graham Business, Baseball
Tiffani Gregory Comprehensive Liberal Studies, Cheerleading
Doneisha Hall Individualized Studies, Volleyball
Jayla Harris Business, Women's Basketball
Cory Hilliard Business, Men's Lacrosse
Jason Hoernke Criminal Justice, Men's Soccer
Caitlyn Hogge Art/Psychology, Field Hockey
Kerstin Holman English/Theatre, Women's Tennis
Hanna Hull Individualized Studies, Softball
Wade Jernigan Mathematics, Men's Track
Catalina Jones Biology, Field Hockey
Brendan Kelleher Criminal Justice/Political Science, Men's Tennis
Matthew Kirkbride Business, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Amy Large Interdivisional Studies, Softball
Emily Latimer Biology, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Marie Lerch Criminal Justice/Political Science, Women's Lacrosse
Taylor Marshall Elementary Education, Field Hockey
Tanner Martin Business/German Studies, Men's Soccer
Stephanie McDermott History/Social Science, Cheerleading
Madelyn McMurry Business, Volleyball
Christopher McTague Computer Science, Men's Lacrosse
Monika Metro Biology, Women's Soccer
Ann Marie Moffett Individualized Studies, Women's Soccer
Jake Morgan Criminal Justice, Men's Tennis
Austin Obenour Individualized Studies, Baseball
Dustin Ogburn Math, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Alana Peters Communication, Softball
Zachary Peters Communication, Men's Lacrosse
Emma Phillips Education, Women's Cross Country
Emilee Pierson History, Volleyball
Jacob Pilarski Individualized Studies, Baseball
William Richardson Biology, Men's Soccer
Kathleen Roberts Political Science, Women's Soccer
Steven Roberts Mathematics, Men's Lacrosse
Kristina Sabelstrom Earth and Environmental Science, Women's Soccer
Madison Sanders Individualized Studies, Women's Soccer
Megan Schallock Business/Recreation and Leisure Studies, Women's Lacrosse
Kristina Scott Individualized Studies, Volleyball
Megan Sherman Individualized Studies, Women's Basketball
Colleen Smith Recreation and Leisure Studies, Volleyball
Madelyn Starr Psychology, Volleyball
Melissa Stroup Psychology, Field Hockey
Alyssa Taylor Individualized Studies, Volleyball
Emily Taylor Biology, Women's Soccer
Dillon Thompson Recreation and Leisure Studies, Men's Soccer
Zoe Traficante Mathematics, Women's Soccer
Alexia Vassiliadis Mathematics, Women's Soccer
Emma Walsh Special Education, Field Hockey
Michael Ward Individualized Studies, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Bennett Wiley International Studies, Men's Soccer
Kwonsha Washington Psychology, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Taylor Wilhelm Business, Field Hockey
Ashley Winslow Business, Women's Lacrosse
Rebecca Winlsow Psychology, Women's Lacrosse