Fall 2016 Scholar Athletes Honored

President's and Dean's List students named at State Farm Scholar Athlete Recognition ceremony Feb. 18

Fall 2016 Scholar AthletesVirginia Wesleyan athletes were honored for their academic accomplishments this past Saturday, February 18, during a special State Farm/VWC Scholar-Athlete Recognition ceremony in the Convocation Center inside the Jane P. Batten Student Center.

The scholar-athletes recognized were those who are a member of at least one NCAA Division III athletic team at VWC and who were named to the President’s List or the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester. The President’s List is awarded to students earning a 4.0 GPA and Dean’s List is awarded to students who earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Both indicate a careful balance among course work, co-curricular activities and athletics.

State Farm partnered with Virginia Wesleyan College to sponsor the Scholar-Athlete Recognition. State Farm agents Larry Akers, Rhonda Floasin, Pierre Granger, Jessica Hester, and Joe Query made this possible, and the College thanks them for their continued support of Marlin athletics.

State Farm/VWC Scholar-Athlete honorees for the fall 2016 semester are as follows:

President's List Scholar-Athletes
Andreas Combos           Mathematics, Men's Tennis
Shae Geary                    Criminal Justice, Women's Soccer
Megan Gerhart               Biology, Women's Soccer
Abigail Horgan                Psychology/Theatre, Women's Tennis
Trevor Maloney               Biology/Pre-Med, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Kellen Phillips                 Biology, Women's Basketball
Kennedy Skala               Education, Women's Soccer
Jordan Sprouse              Math, Baseball

Dean's List Scholar-Athletes
Seth Antozzi                   Mathematics, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Ryan Applewhite            Business, Women's Soccer
Amanda Archer              Communication, Softball
Kollin Baer                     Individualized Studies, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Elizabeth Bailey             Recreation and Leisure Studies, Softball
Amanda Baxter              Business, Women's Soccer
Ashley Bologna              International Studies/Political Science, Volleyball
Jacklyn Cheely               Sociology/Philosophy, Women's Tennis
David Cockerill               Business, Men's Golf
Taylor Coutts                  Biology, Women's Soccer
Joshua Davis                 Art, Men's Lacrosse
Julia Downing                History, Women's Soccer
Justin Erby                     Business, Baseball
Taylor Erby                     Business, Baseball
Joseph Fairbanks           Criminal Justice, Tennis
Caleb Freeman               Biology, Men's Soccer
Rachel Fuller                  Biology, Women's Lacrosse
Brandon Gilchrist            Computer Science, Men's Track 
Connor Graham              Business, Baseball
Tiffani Gregory                Comprehensive Liberal Studies, Cheerleading
Doneisha Hall                 Individualized Studies, Volleyball
Jayla Harris                     Business, Women's Basketball
Cory Hilliard                    Business, Men's Lacrosse
Jason Hoernke                Criminal Justice, Men's Soccer
Caitlyn Hogge                  Art/Psychology, Field  Hockey
Kerstin Holman                English/Theatre, Women's Tennis
Hanna Hull                       Individualized Studies, Softball
Wade Jernigan                 Mathematics, Men's Track
Catalina Jones                 Biology, Field  Hockey
Brendan Kelleher             Criminal Justice/Political Science, Men's Tennis
Matthew Kirkbride            Business, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Amy Large                       Interdivisional Studies, Softball
Emily Latimer                   Biology, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Marie Lerch                      Criminal Justice/Political Science, Women's Lacrosse
Taylor Marshall                 Elementary Education, Field  Hockey
Tanner Martin                   Business/German Studies, Men's Soccer
Stephanie McDermott      History/Social Science, Cheerleading
Madelyn McMurry            Business, Volleyball
Christopher McTague      Computer Science, Men's Lacrosse
Monika Metro                   Biology, Women's Soccer
Ann Marie Moffett            Individualized Studies, Women's Soccer
Jake Morgan                    Criminal Justice, Men's Tennis
Austin Obenour               Individualized Studies, Baseball
Dustin Ogburn                 Math, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Alana Peters                    Communication, Softball
Zachary Peters                Communication, Men's Lacrosse
Emma Phillips                  Education, Women's Cross Country
Emilee Pierson                 History, Volleyball
Jacob Pilarski                   Individualized Studies, Baseball
William Richardson          Biology, Men's Soccer
Kathleen Roberts             Political Science, Women's Soccer
Steven Roberts                Mathematics, Men's Lacrosse
Kristina Sabelstrom         Earth and Environmental Science, Women's Soccer
Madison Sanders            Individualized Studies, Women's Soccer
Megan Schallock             Business/Recreation and Leisure Studies, Women's Lacrosse
Kristina Scott                   Individualized Studies, Volleyball
Megan Sherman              Individualized Studies, Women's Basketball
Colleen Smith                  Recreation and Leisure Studies, Volleyball
Madelyn Starr                  Psychology, Volleyball
Melissa Stroup                 Psychology, Field  Hockey
Alyssa Taylor                   Individualized Studies, Volleyball
Emily Taylor                     Biology, Women's Soccer
Dillon Thompson             Recreation and Leisure Studies, Men's Soccer
Zoe Traficante                 Mathematics, Women's Soccer
Alexia Vassiliadis             Mathematics, Women's Soccer
Emma Walsh                   Special Education, Field  Hockey
Michael Ward                   Individualized Studies, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field
Bennett Wiley                  International Studies, Men's Soccer
Kwonsha Washington      Psychology, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field
Taylor Wilhelm                 Business, Field  Hockey
Ashley Winslow               Business, Women's Lacrosse
Rebecca Winlsow            Psychology, Women's Lacrosse