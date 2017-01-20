Play Pause

Story 1 of 7: VWC Day is a great way for you to explore, learn and discover everything you want to know about the College.

Story 2 of 7: Virginia Wesleyan College is situated on the border of the cities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Virginia just miles from the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay.

Story 3 of 7: VWC’s generous grant and merit award programs along with federal and state aid mean that you don’t have to compromise. You can get the right fit and the right price in the right place!

Story 4 of 7: Each year, 20 Batten Fellows will receive academic-leadership scholarships totaling the full amount of tuition—$36,010 for the 2017-2018 academic year—plus funding for an international study-away experience.

Story 5 of 7: Every year 34% of our seniors undertake the challenging task of producing original research.