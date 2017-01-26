VisitCampus

01-26-2017

Winter Session Reception Celebrates Student Travels

01-20-2017

Art and Appreciation for VWC Supporters Henry and Eleanor Watts

01-17-2017

Virginia Wesleyan College Fall 2016 President’s List Announced

VWC Establishes Partnership with The Learning House

President Miller announces partnership to enhance enrollment management and marketing efforts for new online programs

Spring into the Arts at VWC

Preview of an inspiring spring season of exhibits, concerts, plays and more

Dialogue: A daily blog by President Scott D. Miller

With Dave Brat (R, VA-7) at the Congressional Independent College Caucus reception in the Kennedy...

Feb

3

Fridays with Faculty

Feb 3
4:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Feb

4

Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

Feb 4
11:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Feb

6

Patricia Nixon, Soprano

Feb 6
7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

