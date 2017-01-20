VisitCampus

01-20-2017

Art and Appreciation for Longtime VWC Supporters Henry and Eleanor Watts

01-17-2017

Virginia Wesleyan College Fall 2016 President’s List Announced

01-13-2017

Kristie Middleton ’98 to Release New Book by Da Capo Press

Honoring Dr. King's Legacy

The College's fourth annual MLK Jr. Day of Service brings the Western Bayside Community together.

Virginia Wesleyan to Host 2017 VFIC Ethics Bowl

Virginia students to deliberate Ethics and U.S. Presidential Politics

Dialogue: A daily blog by President Scott D. Miller

Such an enjoyable evening with Randy Peele '80 and his wife Debra at The Southern...

Jan

27

New Student Orientation

Jan 27

Jan

30

Classes Begin for Spring 2017 Semester

Jan 30

Feb

4

Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

Feb 4
11:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

