Virginia Wesleyan College will be on a modified holiday schedule from December 22, 2016 through January 2, 2017. More Info

12-21-2016

VWC Joins 170 Institutions of Higher Education in Urging Incoming Administration and Congress To Support Climate Action

12-15-2016

Virginia Wesleyan Named a River Star Business

12-14-2016

VWC Approved to Offer Graduate and Online Programs

Expanding NATO-ACT Partnership Enhances VWC's Role in the Global Community

Irene Bargueno '16 served as VWC's first intern for the NATO-ACT Innovation Hub.

New Batten Center Mural a Historic Selfie

Art students make their mark on Batten Student Center with vibrant, timely public art installation

Dialogue: A daily blog by President Scott D. Miller

An expanding partnership with NATO-ACT is enhancing VWC's Role in the global community: http://www.vwc.edu/news-a-events/news-releases/expanding-nato-act-partnership-enhances-vwcacircs-role-in-the-global-communityDecember graduate Irene...

Jan

4

Winter Session

Jan 4 - 26

Jan

27

New Student Orientation

Jan 27

Jan

30

Classes Begin for Spring 2017 Semester

Jan 30

