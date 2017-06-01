Weather Alert: All classes and activities cancelled for Monday, January 9. Weekend operations and student services continue. More Info

VisitCampus

Virtual Tour

ProspectiveStudents

VWCNews

Greer Environmental
Sciences Center Webcam

01-06-2017

College Mourns Passing of Sara Miller Boyd

01-06-2017

Professor Craig Wansink Selected to Receive Humanitarian Award

12-21-2016

VWC Joins 170 Institutions in Urging Support on Climate Action

More News Briefs

College&Schools

FeatureStories

Expanding NATO-ACT Partnership Enhances VWC's Role in the Global Community

Irene Bargueno '16 served as VWC's first intern for the NATO-ACT Innovation Hub.

New Batten Center Mural a Historic Selfie

Art students make their mark on Batten Student Center with vibrant, timely public art installation

More Features

President'sBlog

Dialogue: A daily blog by President Scott D. Miller

For the past 26 years, I have opened the new year by attending the Council...

Read More

CampusEvents

Jan

9

POSTPONED: GERRYRigged: Turning Democracy on Its Head

Jan 9
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Jan

10

Seth Swingle: Appalachian Old Time Music Series

Jan 10
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Jan

11

The Easy Winners: Appalachian Old Time Music Series

Jan 11
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

More Events