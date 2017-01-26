VisitCampus

01-26-2017

Winter Session Reception Celebrates Student Travels

01-20-2017

Art and Appreciation for VWC Supporters Henry and Eleanor Watts

01-17-2017

Virginia Wesleyan College Fall 2016 President’s List Announced

Spring into the Arts at VWC

Preview of an inspiring spring season of exhibits, concerts, plays and more

Honoring Dr. King's Legacy

College's fourth annual MLK Jr. Day of Service brings the Western Bayside Community together

Dialogue: A daily blog by President Scott D. Miller

Spent the afternoon recognizing Emanuel "Manny" White for his 18 years of service to Virginia...

Jan

30

Classes Begin for Spring 2017 Semester

Jan 30

Feb

4

Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

Feb 4
11:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Feb

6

Patricia Nixon, Soprano

Feb 6
7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

