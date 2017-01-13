VisitCampus

Virtual Tour

ProspectiveStudents

VWCNews

Greer Environmental
Sciences Center Webcam

01-13-2017

Kristie Middleton ’98 to Release New Book by Da Capo Press

01-06-2017

College Mourns Passing of Sara Miller Boyd

01-06-2017

Local Mayors on Campus for Free Screening of GerryRIGGED

More News Briefs

College&Schools

FeatureStories

Virginia Wesleyan to Host 2017 VFIC Ethics Bowl

Virginia students to deliberate Ethics and U.S. Presidential Politics

New Batten Center Mural a Historic Selfie

Art students make their mark on Batten Student Center with vibrant, timely public art installation

More Features

President'sBlog

Dialogue: A daily blog by President Scott D. Miller

Remembering and celebrating the life of a great man at the 33rd annual Martin Luther...

Read More

CampusEvents

Jan

16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Jan 16
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Jan

16

Is There a Promised Land?: Exhaustion in a Post-MLK World

Jan 16
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Jan

18

Joseph Decosimo: Appalachian Old Time Music Series

Jan 18
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

More Events